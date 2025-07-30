Nagarjuna Akkineni: Japanese Fans Call Him Nag-Sama. Did You Know?

Akkineni Nagarjuna, one of Indian cinema’s most iconic actors, has found an unexpected and devoted fanbase in Japan—where admirers fondly refer to him as ‘Nag-Sama’.

In Japanese culture, the honorific ‘Sama’ is reserved for figures of the highest respect—gods, royalty, or individuals of great stature. That Nagarjuna has earned this title is a testament to the deep admiration he commands overseas.

His appearance in Brahmastra seems to have sparked initial interest, while his recent role as Deepak in Kuberaa has only strengthened his connection with Japanese audiences.

Crossing cultural boundaries and winning hearts abroad, Nagarjuna proves once again that true stardom knows no borders.