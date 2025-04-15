India’s rooftop solar energy capacity to reach 25-30 GW by FY27

New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) India’s rooftop solar energy capacity is projected to surge from 17 GW to an estimated 25–30 GW between FY25 and FY27, a report showed on Tuesday.

The expansion is driven by India’s broader energy transition goals, with solar power emerging as a central pillar in the country’s clean energy roadmap.

With a total renewable capacity of 220 GW as of FY25 and a national target of 300 GW solar capacity by 2030, rooftop solar, particularly in the commercial and industrial (C&I) segment, is expected to play a pivotal role in this growth, according to the report by CareEdge Ratings.

As of FY25, India’s rooftop solar capacity stood at 17.02 GW, and increasing awareness among businesses about reducing operating costs and meeting sustainability targets is fuelling adoption.

Government incentives, reducing technology costs, and policy support such as net metering and PLI schemes are expected to further accelerate deployment.

Overall, the FY27 projection underscores a transformative phase for India’s solar industry, setting the foundation for sustained expansion through the end of the decade.

“Rooftop solar installations in India have gained momentum. With the growing C&I demand backed by an improving policy ecosystem, we expect the market to reach nearly 25-30 GW over the next two years," said Tanvi Shah, Director at CareEdge Advisory and Research.

The PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, aimed at installing rooftop solar in 1 crore households with subsidies up to Rs 78,000, is expected to provide strong support to residential adoption. The scheme not only supports low and middle-income households by reducing their electricity bills but also aims to create nearly 17 lakh jobs, boosting the solar value chain.

Recently, rooftop solar initiative has achieved a historic milestone with 10 lakh installations as of March 10, 2025.

Gujarat remains a leader due to its progressive “Surya Gujarat” programme, while Maharashtra has seen strong commercial and industrial demand, especially from MSMEs and urban commercial hubs.

“The rooftop solar segment which currently holds around 20 per cent share of India’s solar mix is gaining importance due to its distributed nature and direct consumer engagement. This is despite utility-scale solar being the dominant contributor,” said the report.

The growth of rooftop solar market in India has witnessed accelerated growth in the recent years. With strong policy backing, falling costs, and growing consumer interest, it is set to emerge as a key pillar in India's renewable energy transition, said the report.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.