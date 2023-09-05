India’s Aditya-L1 spacecraft orbit raised for second time

Chennai, Aug 29 (IANS) Indian space agency in the wee hours of Tuesday said it had successfully manoeuvred its space based solar observatory Aditya-L1 to a new orbit.

According to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the second earth bound manoeuvre was performed at 2.45 a.m. on Tuesday from its tracking centre in Bengaluru.

The new orbit attained is 282 km x 40,225 km.

ISRO said its ground stations at Mauritius, Bengaluru and Port Blair tracked the satellite during this operation.

The next manoeuvre is scheduled for September 10, 2023, around 02:30 hrs, IST, ISRO said.

The Aditya-L1 spacecraft was put into low earth orbit (LEO) on Saturday.

The first earth-bound manoeuvre was performed on Sept 3, 2023 and Aditya-L1 was taken to a new orbit of 245km x 22,459 km.

