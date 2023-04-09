India reports 5,357 new Covid cases

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) India reported 5,357 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours taking the active caseload to 32,814, said the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

The daily positivity rate was 3.39 per cent and the weekly positivity rate stood at 3.54 per cent.

The active cases were at 0.07 per cent and the recovery rate currently at 98.74 per cent.

The Ministry said that 3,726 recoveries in the last 24 hours increased the total recovered to 4,41,92,837

The total number of tests conducted so far is 92.27 crore, out of which 1,57,894 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

220.66 crore total vaccine doses (95.21 crore second dose and 22.87 crore precaution dose) have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

