India ranks among world’s top 10 tech markets in 2025, leads on talent availability

Bengaluru, July 10 (IANS) India ranks among world’s top 10 tech markets in 2025, particularly standing out in terms of talent availability, with its top six cities making the top 10 list for tech talent acquisition in the Asia-Pacific region, a report showed on Thursday.

The Asia Pacific region is gaining momentum as a global tech talent hub, being home to three of the world’s top 10 locations – Bengaluru in India, Tokyo in Japan and Beijing in China, said the report from Colliers.

“India is a powerhouse of tech talent and a key player in the global innovation ecosystem, supported by availability of skilled talent and employment opportunities across Tier I as well as emerging cities of the country,” said Arpit Mehrotra, Managing Director, Office Services, India, Colliers.

Leading tech cities in India account for 69 per cent of the total tech talent in the Asia Pacific region. Bengaluru and Hyderabad, which host the region’s largest talent clusters, continue to lead tech leasing activity, together driving nearly 50 per cent of the conventional office space uptake in H1 2025.

“With the availability of high-quality office space, robust IT infrastructure, and cost competitiveness, India’s office markets will continue to feature prominently among the top destinations for technology-led global economic expansion,” Mehrotra added.

The report examined more than 200 global markets based on their talent acquisition, venture capital (VC) funding, labour index, talent pipeline and sector composition.

India ranks among the top destinations for tech talent both in the Asia Pacific as well as globally. Bengaluru and Hyderabad continue to remain preferred tech destinations in India, followed closely by other major markets, all of which attract global tech companies with skilled talent availability and a mature tech ecosystem, the report found.

Occupiers in the technology sector remain a cornerstone of office space demand across India’s top seven cities, driving Grade A space uptake in both conventional and flex spaces over the past years.

During H1 2025, tech occupiers leased over 10 million square feet of office space across the top seven cities, driving 40 per cent of the conventional space demand. Within flex spaces too, nearly half of the demand came from technology firms.

Global Capability Centres (GCCs) -- particularly those in the technology space -- continue to drive India’s commercial real estate momentum.

With a strong focus on innovation, scalability, and cost efficiency, India has firmly established itself as a global hub for GCC expansion, especially across its top office markets.

“India remains a preferred destination for global companies, particularly in the technology sector, with GCCs steadily evolving from traditional back-office functions to strategic innovation hubs. In H1 2025, tech occupiers accounted for 41 per cent of total GCC leasing at 5.2 million sq ft. Interestingly, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Hyderabad collectively contributed over 85% of this demand,” said Vimal Nadar, National Director and Head of Research, Colliers India.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.