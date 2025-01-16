India ranks above developed nations in QS Index due to PM Modi’s skill efforts: Ashwin Fernandes

New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) Senior officials from UK-based QS World University Rankings on Thursday hailed India’s skills initiatives and its number two ranking in the inaugural ‘QS World Future Skills Index,’ saying this has been made possible due to visionary efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in order to bring the country forward on creating future in-demand skills.

According to Ashwin Fernandes, Executive Director at UK-based QS World University Rankings, it is a momentous occasion for the people of India.

"India, for the first time, ranks above many developed nations, having an industry that's ready to recruit for jobs of the future. We would like to congratulate the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, for his visionary efforts to bring India forward, especially with skills initiative," said Fernandes.

“The 2020 National Education Policy will finally see the outcomes being reflected in these rankings. We see the rise of India across parameters and education is playing a major role,” he added.

Jessica Turner, the company’s CEO, said that India is the "number two country globally for the future of work in our World Index, right behind the US".

"This is a testament to the innovation in the Indian economy and the ability to create those jobs, that are future facing which are absorbing graduates from Indian universities and creating opportunities for the economy in India and across the world," she mentioned.

PM Modi also hailed insights from the ‘QS World Future Skills Index,’ saying that over the last decade, the government has worked on strengthening youth by equipping them with skills that enable them to become self-reliant and create wealth.

The ‘QS World Future Skills Index’ has ranked India as one of the most prepared job markets for future in-demand skills in emerging technologies. The country was ranked second in the Future of Work category, surpassed only by the US and ahead of Canada and Germany.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.