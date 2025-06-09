India now stands proudly among top five economies: Rajnath Singh on '11 Years Of Seva' under PM Modi

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) Marking a significant milestone of 11 years of governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday hailed the achievements of the nation, especially in the defence and economic sectors.

Taking to X, Singh lauded the government’s commitment to Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) and its impact on India's global standing.

“Inspired by PM Shri @narendramodi’s vision of #AtmanirbharBharat, the defence sector has moved firmly towards Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance), and India now stands proudly among the top five economies of the world. India today stands well-equipped, confident, and unwavering in its resolve,” the Defence Minister posted.

Rajnath Singh’s remarks come as the government celebrates 11 Years Of Seva, highlighting the transformation India has witnessed since 2014, particularly in areas of defence manufacturing, economic progress, and global diplomacy.

“These #11YearsOfSeva have been a story of the realisation of the dreams of our freedom fighters and Constitution makers, who envisioned a democracy that is not just political, but also social and economic. Under PM Modi’s dynamic leadership, India is not just…” Singh said, reflecting on the broader democratic and developmental vision realised during PM Modi’s tenure.

In a message to citizens, Singh extended his gratitude for their continued support in this journey of progress and nation-building.

“On the completion of these remarkable #11YearsOfSeva, I congratulate every Indian who has been a proud part of this growth story, development journey, and history in the making. Together, we move forward -- stronger, prouder, and united,” he concluded.

The Defence Minister’s message underlines the Modi government's focus on building a 'resilient, self-sufficient India,' one that is not only capable of defending its interests but also leading on the world stage economically and strategically.

