India navigates geopolitical adversities to ensure affordable energy for citizens: Hardeep Puri

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, on Friday underscored the government’s proactive measures in stabilising fuel prices, expanding LPG coverage and boosting refining and distribution capacity across the country.

Chairing a meeting of the Ministry in Manesar, Haryana, the minister elaborated on how under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India was able to successfully navigate geopolitical adversities to ensure affordability and availability of energy for citizens without any shortage.

Notably, the government reduced excise duties twice — on November 4, 2021 and May 22, 2022 — slashing petrol by Rs 13 per litre and diesel by Rs 16 per litre.

A recent hike in April 2025 was absorbed by Oil Marketing Companies, protecting consumers from additional burden.

Highlighting LPG reforms, the minister detailed the transformational impact of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY).

Since its inception, LPG coverage has soared from 55 per cent in 2014 to nearly universal access today.

LPG consumption rose significantly, with daily deliveries exceeding 56 lakh cylinders. Over 25,000 LPG distributors now operate across the country, 86 per cent in rural areas, ensuring deep last-mile reach.

Hardeep Puri informed that LPG prices in India are among the lowest globally.

Despite a steep 58 per cent increase in international LPG prices, PMUY consumers now pay only Rs 553 for a 14.2 kg cylinder.

Oil companies have incurred a loss of Rs 40,000 crore last year to keep LPG prices affordable. A cylinder costing approximately Rs 1,058 is being provided to PMUY beneficiaries at just Rs 553.

For regular consumers, the price is Rs 853. The per-day cooking cost is now around Rs 6.8 for PMUY households and Rs 14.7 for non-PMUY users.

India now operates over 24,000 km of product pipelines, 314 oil terminals/depots, and nearly 96,000 retail outlets. These advancements, along with strategic reserves and LPG caverns, have bolstered energy resilience.

