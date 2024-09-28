India look to end two decades of drought in AFC U20 qualifiers

Vientiane (Laos), Sep 28 (IANS) The India U20 men’s national team are on the brink of history, though they are not quite there yet. The last time they played in the AFC U20 Asian Cup final rounds (formerly known as the AFC Youth Championship and the AFC U19 Championship) was back in 2006 when they hosted the tournament.

For successful qualification campaigns, one would have to go even further back – to 2004 when Turkmenistan’s withdrawal from the tournament meant that India, who had finished second in qualification Group H, got the chance to compete, or back to 2002, when they topped their qualifying group to make it to the final rounds.

India are also the former champions of the Asian Youth Championship; they shared the trophy with Iran in Bangkok in 1974 after a 2-2 stalemate in the final. But much water has flown under the bridge since then. Football in the continent has undergone a sea change in six decades.

The Blue Colts now have hosts Laos to beat at the Lao National Stadium KM16 on Sunday, to stand a chance to qualify for the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2025.

India currently stand second in Group G behind IR Iran on Friday. The top team from each qualification group and the five best second-placed finishers from the 10 groups will qualify for the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2025.

While the Blue Colts put in a sturdy performance against the four-time champions Iran on Friday, an 88th-minute goal left India heartbroken. There is no room for dwelling on such a defeat, however, as qualification is within their grasp.

India head coach Ranjan Chaudhuri was full of praise for his wards, “Our boys played a tremendous game against one of the best sides in Asia, and that makes me proud. They did everything correctly, and executed all the plans to perfection, but when you play a top side like Iran, one small chance could be all it takes for them to make a difference.

“But this is not the end for us. We have one last game against Laos, and a win will put us in a great position to qualify. We must think ahead,” said Chaudhuri to AIFF.

Such was the performance put in by the Blue Colts, that Iran U20 head coach Hossein Abdi was full of praises for India. “We knew India were a good side, but they proved their mettle against us throughout the game. We had the rub of the green in the end, but full credit to the India players for the way they executed their plans on the pitch,” said Abdi.

Hosts Laos, on the other hand, have bounced back from their 0-8 defeat at the hands of Iran and posted a 6-0 victory against Mongolia on Friday night. While India are still ahead of them in terms of goal difference, Chaudhuri is all too aware of how important it is to get the three points against the hosts.

“The Laos game is crucial for us. They are the hosts, and the match is on a Sunday, so I am sure they will have good support from the stands. I am not thinking much about the permutations and combinations at this point. First and foremost, we need to win and then take it on from there,” he said.

