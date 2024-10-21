India has lot of potential in golf but development is at slow pace, says Joy Chakravarty

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) Golf’s development in India has been at a very slow pace. It gained slight popularity after Aditi Ashok’s fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics but has still not burst onto the premier sporting scene yet. According to international golf correspondent Joy Chakravarty, the sport holds a lot of potential in the country.

“I have seen golf in India since the 1990s and its development has been there but at a very slow pace. The first golf course in Dubai was built in 1988 and they now have 12 in Dubai and 20 in the UAE. So many international visitors come and play there.

“Golf is a unique sport, it lends to tourism and generates employment. If we talk about one golf course, it employs around 500 people in estimate and these are year-long jobs for these people unlike a cricket stadium. There is a lot of potential in India,” Joy told IANS.

Joy was attending the fourth edition of the Delhi Golf Club League which commenced on October 3 at the Delhi Golf Club and has a record 24 teams participating for the title. The final will be played on October 26. He further touched upon the uniqueness of the DGCL and the amazing inclusivity of the tournament.

“This is a very different product from professional golf. There is a sense of a community here, a lot of involvement and interest from the club members to get better and contribute to their team so it’s great fun.”

“What is amazing is how inclusive this tournament is. I have seen a 70-year-old play with a 21-year-old. You don’t get to see that throughout the year. You got the senior players, youngsters both men and women playing together and I think it motivates everyone to get better,” Joy added.

