J&K LG visits injured; Kharge, Farooq slam Gagangir attack, Pakistan

Srinagar, Oct 21 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Lieutenant Governor (LG), Manoj Sinha on Monday visited the SKIMS Hospital in Srinagar city to ensure that the people injured in the Gagangir terrorist attack were given the best possible medical treatment.

“Visited the hospital in Srinagar to enquire about the health of construction workers, who were injured in the #Gagangirterrorattack. I pray for their speedy recovery. Directed the officials to provide all the support to the affected families”, Manoj Sinha said in a post on his official X page.

Condemnation of the dastardly attack on unarmed, innocent workers of a private company engaged in an infrastructure project meant to help generate employment and boost the economy of J&K, has been widespread.

Congress President, Mallikarjun Kharge said on Monday, “We strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal where several construction workers and a doctor have been killed. This inhuman and despicable act of targeted violence shall not deter India in building key infrastructure projects in Jammu and Kashmir. As a nation, we are together in our fight against terrorism. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. We wish the injured a speedy recovery.”

Dr Farooq Abdullah, former J&K Chief Minister and President of the NC, did not mince any words in unequivocal condemnation of the terrorist attack.

He said, “Ganderbal-like attacks can’t merge Kashmir with Pakistan. There can be no dialogue with Pakistan until it stops killing innocents in Kashmir.

“Kashmir can never become part of Pakistan. I urge the neighbouring country, let us serve people here, end poverty, sufferings, such acts will cast a shadow on everything.

“If Pakistan’s leadership is really interested in friendship with India, it should stop killing innocents. Kashmir can never become part of Pakistan. I repeat, never ever. They tried it in 1947 by sending rebels and since then they are trying it. Have they succeeded”, Dr Farooq told reporters.

He said that there can be no talks with Pakistan unless it stops killing innocents in Kashmir.

“What was the fault of those who were killed yesterday? Pakistan should take care of its own people and leave Kashmir to Kashmiris.

“We want to serve people, end poverty and suffering. You are killing innocents here”, he said adding that such acts will definitely cast a shadow not only on tourism, but on the lives of everyone living in Kashmir.

Seven people, including six workers and a local doctor of a private company engaged in building the Z-Morh tunnel between Gagangir and Sonamarg were killed by terrorists in a late evening attack on Sunday.

The tunnel is being built to make Srinagar-Sonamarg an all-weather road that would make the tourist spot a round-the-year destination.

Once completed, the tunnel will help employment and local economy in the Valley.

