India conclude with six golds at Baku Shooting Worlds

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) India concluded their Baku World Championship campaign with a sixth gold and three more bronze medals to bolster their tally to six gold and eight bronze medals, placing them second currently in the medal standings.

Tiyana, Sakshi Suryavanshi and Kirandeep Kaur combined to win the team gold in the Women’s 50m Pistol, even as Tiyana also won an individual bronze in the event.

Tiyana shot 533 for the individual bronze, while Sakshi Suryavanshi shot 531 to place fifth in the Women’s 50m Pistol. Kirandeep Kaur was 11th with 509. The trio however totalled 1573 to claim gold as China finished with 1567 and Mongolia 1566.

India also won two bronze medals in the Men’s 50m Pistol, when Ravinder Singh shot 556 in the individual event to nail third place and then combine with Kamaljeet (547 for 11th) and Vikram Shinde (543 for 18th) for the team bronze as well. They totalled 1646.

In the final Olympic event of the World Championship, the Indian pair of Prithviraj Tondaiman and Manisha Keer shot 133 to finish 22nd, while Kynan Chenai and Preeti Rajak also shot the same score but were placed 24th in the end calculations.

In the Olympic events at Baku, India won a gold and two bronze medals while having seven finalists and picking up four Paris Olympic quota places.

The Asian Games next month will be the next big assignment of the Indian Shooting team.

