India committed to reforms agenda, has investment opportunities: Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has reiterated that the India is committed to pursuing the reform agenda for building a stronger and more dynamic country, to provide plenty of opportunities for collaboration and investments.

Participating in a roundtable meeting on "Investing in the India Decade" organised by industry body FICCI and US India Strategic Partnership Forum in Washington D.C. on the sidelines of Spring meetings of the IMF and World Bank, Sitharaman on Tuesday underlined the reality of a global acknowledgement of a "New India" and the renewed role India is poised to play in global economic order, besides India as an investment destination.

She highlighted that India is adapting at twice the rate at which technology and digitisation tools are being adopted by people around the world, effectively making their life far more easier.

The Finance Minister also informed the roundtable participants that local languages are onboarded in the digitisation drive, as most of the Constitutional languages now have access to India's digital public infrastructure platform, increasing reach, creating impact and exploring potential.

Sitharaman further emphasised that despite the reality of reset across the globe and the challenges posed by Coronavirus pandemic, Indiaas reform momentum remains unabated.

She also elaborated on a host of structural and governance reforms that the Centre has laid down through the Union Budget 2023-24.

