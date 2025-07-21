'India can bounce back at any stage': Harry Brook warns England against complacency

Manchester, July 21 (IANS) As the high-voltage five-match Test series between England and India enters its decisive stages, England batter Harry Brook has played down suggestions of dominance despite his team’s 2-1 lead ahead of the fourth Test at Old Trafford starting on Wednesday.

With India desperate to stay alive in the series and the fourth Test at Manchester potentially threatened by rain, Brook believes England must stay sharp and united, especially with the stakes rising and emotions boiling over. “We’re in a strong position and happy with how the games have gone so far,” Brook said at the pre-match press conference. “They’ve been intense and good to watch. But we know India is a strong side, and we’re expecting another challenge at Old Trafford, depending on the surface. Hopefully, we can go out there and beat them again.”

Brook dismissed any notion that England had India "on the ropes" after their dramatic win at Lord’s. Instead, he acknowledged India’s resilience. “I wouldn’t say that. India is a side that can bounce back at any stage. We saw that after we beat them at Headingley, they came back strong at Edgbaston. We’ve just got to go out and do our thing, and hopefully, we come out on top again.”

The Lord’s Test lit a fire under the series with its intense verbal exchanges and high drama. Brook recalled how the team responded to India’s sledging: “We saw them going at Creeps [Zak Crawley] and Ducky [Ben Duckett], so we had a little chat. We thought, ‘We’re a team, we may as well get together and go back at them.’ It felt like 11 versus 2 when we were fielding. It was tiring, but it actually made fielding a lot more enjoyable.”

Asked whether such exchanges enhance the game, Brook was emphatic. “I’ve had a lot of compliments. People said it was awesome to watch. We try to play in the spirit of the game as much as possible. That night, we reassessed things and thought it was the right time to go back at them.”

Brook believes the sledging might have tilted the momentum in England’s favour. “Yeah, I think so. It added a bit of pressure on them. They were chasing a low score on a tough pitch, and maybe that verbal battle helped tip the scales. Thankfully, they ended up crumbling, and we won.”

However, the team isn’t without setbacks. Off-spinner Shoaib Bashir has been ruled out due to a finger injury. Brook praised his teammate’s bravery, recalling how he bowled and fielded even with the injury. “He’s bowled exceptionally well, and we’ll definitely miss him. What he did last week—coming back out with a broken finger to take that last wicket—showed exceptional character.”

His replacement, Liam Dawson, brings experience and versatility, says Brook. “He brings a different angle—he’s a left-armer who can exploit the footholds outside the right-handers’ off stump. He’s also a very good batter. He nearly scored his 21st first-class hundred recently. He’s competitive, always fights for the team, and it’s great to have him here.”

Brook added, “He’s a wily old fox—experienced and very skilful. He’s played everywhere, against everyone. There’s no reason why he can’t succeed in red-ball cricket again.”

Looking at the broader picture, Brook acknowledged how special the series has been, 20 years on from the iconic 2005 Ashes. “Every game has gone into the last hour—something you don’t often see. People have told me it’s been an amazing series. The Lord's Test, in particular, was one of the best they’ve ever watched.”

He credited the "needle" between teams as a major driver of the drama. “That kind of tension can make for compelling cricket. Like I said, 11 v 2 on the pitch—those are the moments that define how we play cricket as a team.”

Brook also took pride in England’s ability to adapt and win in different situations. “We’ve won chasing big totals, and we’ve won by bowling them out. At Edgbaston, they set a huge target, probably a bit scared we might chase a more reasonable one. That gave us confidence.”

“Chasing that total at Headingley was unbelievable. And then, the fight and patience shown at Lord’s, especially by Stokesy, were incredible. It was awesome to watch, and I’m sure it kept everyone on their toes.”

