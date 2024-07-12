India, Bhutan join hands in fight against climate change

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) A delegation from the Royal Government of Bhutan headed by Gem Tshering, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources met Union Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh and discussed major issues pertaining to environment, wildlife and renewable energy, according to an official statement on Friday.

Both sides agreed to work together in the areas of climate change, air quality, forest, wildlife management, and capacity building in the field of environment. India suggested the holding of the Joint Working Group Meeting, the statement added.

Singh thanked the Bhutanese Minister on joining the International Big Cat Alliance, a global initiative of India. He stated that both countries share the same geography, ecosystem, as well as common values of democracy and climate change is a common concern for both countries.

Tshering informed about successfully hosting the Sustainable Finance for Tiger Landscape Conference in April 2024 in Paro. He stated that Bhutan is already a carbon negative country and obtains its major share of energy from hydropower.

