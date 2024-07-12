700 kg illicit drugs seized in Afghanistan

Kabul, July 12 (IANS) Afghan security forces have seized 700 kg of illicit drugs in the eastern Paktika province, the state media reported.

The contraband, which included hashish, was confiscated during a counter-narcotic operation conducted in the vicinity of the province's Khairkoot district on Thursday, Bakhtar news agency reported.

Two people were arrested in connection with the case and their dossiers were referred to the judiciary for further investigation, Xinhua news agency reported.

Afghan counter-narcotics police aiming to fight illegal drugs have wiped out 1,650 acres of poppy farms in north Afghanistan's Badakhshan province on Monday.

The Afghan caretaker government has vowed to fight illicit drugs, drug production and trafficking across the country.

