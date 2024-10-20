India A beat Pakistan Shaheens in first T20 of Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024

Al Amarat (Oman), Oct 20 (IANS) The top-order of Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh and skipper Tilak-Varma made vital contributions with the bat while pacer Anshul Kamboj struck three crucial blows as India A defeated Pakistan Shaheens by seven runs in a hard-fought encounter in the ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground here on Saturday.

After skipper Tilak Varma won the toss and elected to bat first in their fourth match, India A openers Abhishek Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh provided the team with a good start. The Indians scored some quick runs as they posted a challenging total of 183/8 in 20 overs.

In reply, India A came up with a superb bowling effort with Kamboj bagging 4-33 while Rasikh Salam and Nishant Sindhu claimed 2-30 and 2-15 respectively as Pakistan A were restricted to 176/7 in 20 overs. Yasir Khan (3), Arafat Minhas (41) and Qasim Akram (27) tried to shore up their innings, but the Shaheens fell short by seven runs.

Abhishek Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh raised 68 runs in the Power-play to provide India A a good start in the Group B encounter against the archrivals. Abhishek Sharma scored 35 off 22 balls, hitting five boundaries and two sixes while Prabhsimran contributed a blazing 36 off 19 balls, smashing three boundaries and three maximums.

After both of them fell in quick succession, skipper Tilak Varma took over the responsibility of scoring runs and top-scored with 44 off 35 balls, studded with two fours and two sixes. The India A skipper shared a crucial partnership, adding 38 runs in the third wicket partnership with Nehal Wadhera (25).

Though Ayush Badoni (2) was out cheaply, Varma then got together with Ramandeep Singh and they raised 43 runs for the fifth wicket, the highest-ever for the fifth wicket for India A.

However, Tilak Varma was caught by Arafat Minhas off Zaman Khan just before he reached his half-century. Ramandeep Singh was run out for 17 and India lost some quick wickets as the Pakistan Shaheens applied the brakes. They eventually managed to reach 183/8.

Chasing a challenging total, Pakistan Shaheens lost two early wickets -- Mohammed Haris (6) and Qamair Yousuf (2) and were down to 21/2 in the third over. Yasir Khan and Qasim Akram took the score to 75 before Yasir was sent back by Sindhu. Player of the Match Kamboj, who had provided India A the breakthrough by castling Mohd Haris, then sent back Qamar Yousuf for two. Sindhu sent back Qasim Akram (27) while Arafat Minhas waged a lone battle with 41 off 29 balls to keep them in the hunt.

Sindhu and Rasik Salam claimed a couple of quick wickets apiece as Pakistan fell to 78/4. Abdul Samad scored 15-ball 25 while Abbas Afridi struck an 8-ball 18 to keep them in the hunt. They needed 24 off the last 12 balls but Rasik Salam bowled a superb penultimate over, leaving them needing 17 from the last 16 balls. Kamboj claimed the wicket of Abdul Samad on the first ball and though Abbas Afridi struck him a couple of fours, India A managed to win the match by seven runs.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.