India beat Bangladesh for 2-0 lead in Men’s Bilateral T20 Cricket Series for the Blind

Bengaluru, Feb 24 (IANS) India continued their winning streak, securing a 43-run victory over Bangladesh in the second game of the five-match Men’s Bilateral T20 Cricket Series for the Blind 2025 here on Monday.

Winning the toss, Bangladesh opted to field first, but India’s batters delivered a commanding performance, posting 181/6 in 20 overs. B2 Nakula Badanayak (45 runs) and Sunil Ramesh B3 (50 off 25 balls) led the charge with an aggressive display of stroke play.

In response, Bangladesh fought hard but could manage only 138/7 in 20 overs, falling short of the target by 43 runs. Arif (45 runs) was their top performer, but India’s bowlers, led by Dinesh Rathva B3 and Arif Ullah (2 wickets each), kept Bangladesh in check.

With this win, India now leads the series 2-0 and will be hoping to wrap up the series when they meet their opponents in the third match at D5 Sports, Manipal University Campus, Yelahanka, Bengaluru.

India had won the first match of the series on Saturday. This is the first such series being organised by the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI), which is a non-profit organisation, and the Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled.

