India add Washington Sundar to squad for remaining Tests against New Zealand

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) The Senior Men’s Selection Committee on Sunday added all-rounder Washington Sundar to India’s squad for the remainder of the Test series against New Zealand. Sundar is currently playing for Tamil Nadu against Delhi in the Ranji Trophy match. He scored 152 runs in the first innings of the match before taking two wickets on Sunday.

Sundar will link up with the squad in Pune ahead of the second Test, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a release.

The 25-year-old, who was part of the Bangladesh T20I series earlier this month, has so far played four Tests after making his debut against Australia in 2021 in the famous Border-Gavaskar Trophy. His last Test appearance came in the home series against England in Ahmedabad in the same year. In four Tests, Sundar has scored 265 runs and bagged six wickets.

The development came after India lost to New Zealand in Bengaluru by eight wickets to go 0-1 down in the three-Test home series. It was the first Test win for New Zealand in India since 1988 (after 36 years) and just the third win in 37 Test matches on Indian soil.

With three spinners - Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav - already present in the squad, it is likely that Sundar will replace one of them in the second Test in Pune, starting on October 24, if India decide to change their combination.

After the loss, India captain Rohit Sharma expressed confidence in the side to bounce back in the series. "Games like these happen. We will take the positives and move forward. There are guys who have been in this situation before. We lost a game against England and won four games after that. Two Test matches to go and we know exactly what is needed from each one of us. We will try and put our best game forward," he said at the post-match presentation.

India’s updated squad for the second and third Test against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Washington Sundar.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.