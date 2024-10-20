This game will test your limits, but those who love it rise stronger: Rishabh Pant

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has vowed to make a strong comeback after India suffered a heartbreak defeat against New Zealand in the first Test at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. Pant shared a heartfelt post saying the "game will test your limits but those who love it rise stronger" after playing a fighting knock in the second innings.

Despite the first innings setback, India scripted a fightback in the second essay led by Sarfaraz Khan (150) and Rishabh Pant (99) which guided them to 462 and set a 107 target for the visitors.

The duo stitched a crucial partnership of 177 runs for the fourth wicket and put the Black Caps under pressure. However, Pant missed out on a well-deserved century despite batting with pain following a blow on his right knee which kept him off the field for New Zealand's entire second innings. He played onto his wicket off pacer William O’Rourke.

Pant suffered a blow after Ravindra Jadeja's sharp turning ball hit him on the kneecap in the first innings following which Dhruv Jurel substituted him behind the stumps for the remaining part of the match. "This game will test your limits, knock you down, lift you, and throw you back again. But those who love it rise stronger every time. Thanks to the amazing Bengaluru crowd for the love, support, and cheers. We will be back stronger," Pant wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Chasing 107, Will Young (48 not out) and Rachin Ravindra (39 not out) built a 75-run match-winning partnership as New Zealand won the Test by eight wickets to lead the three-Test series 1-0. Rachin was awarded Player of the Match for scoring 134 & 39*.

It was the first Test win for New Zealand in India since 1988 (after 36 years) and just the third win in 37 Test matches on Indian soil. New Zealand also became the first visiting team since 2000 to successfully chase a 100+ target in the fourth innings in India.

The second Test between India and New Zealand will be played in Pune from October 24. The third and final Test of the series will be played in Mumbai from November 1

