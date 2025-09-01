India accounts for 21 out of 121 bio-companies globally, says Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) In a key step in positioning India as a global hub for biotechnology-led growth, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh on Monday said the country now accounts for 21 out of the 121 bio-companies globally.

Speaking at an interactive meet of the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and BIRAC with industry stakeholders at India International Centre here, Singh said: “This is not a small achievement for a country that once followed others; today, we are among the first movers in institutionalising biomanufacturing policy”.

At the event, Singh also launched the High-Performance Biomanufacturing Platforms under the BioE3 (Biotechnology for Economy, Environment, and Employment) Policy.

The newly launched platforms bring together 21 advanced bio-enabler facilities across the country.

These facilities will offer shared infrastructure for startups, small and medium enterprises, industries, and academic institutions to test, scale, and commercialise technologies. The scope of work spans microbial biomanufacturing, smart proteins, sustainable agriculture, functional foods, carbon capture, marine biotechnology, and next-generation cell and gene therapies.

Highlighting India’s recent strides, the Minister noted that the country’s bioeconomy has grown from about $10 billion to nearly $100 billion today, with a target of reaching $300 billion in the coming years.

He also underlined the expansion of biotech startups, which have risen from just 50 a decade ago to over 13,000 today, supported by nearly 100 incubators under BIRAC.

“We are among the first movers in institutionalising biomanufacturing policy,” Singh said.

The Minister said the government’s focus on biomanufacturing was part of a larger vision to make India self-reliant in critical sectors and reduce dependence on imports.

“Bio-enablers are the foundation of India’s next wave of biotechnology-led growth. By providing world-class platforms, tools, and infrastructure, bio-enablers empower our scientists, startups, and industry to move faster from ideas to innovations, and from laboratories to markets,” he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.