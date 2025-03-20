Incorporated 11,000 public suggestions on Budget: Haryana CM Saini

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Highlighting the experiment of crowd-sourcing 11,000 ideas for the state Budget, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Thursday that a provision of Rs 5,000 crore has been made for the "Lado Laxmi Yojana" under which Rs 2,100 will be given to eligible women every month.

Talking to IANS, CM Saini said special attention has been paid to welfare of women and youth in the Budget. “We collected 11,000 suggestions from people on the Budget and I thank everybody for this,” he said.

“With the Budget suggestions of industrialists, chartered accountants, NGOs and all sections of society, Haryana has started marching towards achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat,” he said.

The welfare of farmers, women, youth and health and education sectors are special focus areas of the Budget, said the CM.

He said our Sankalp Patra during the Assembly elections promised to provide financial assistance of Rs 2,100 per month and I am happy we are delivering on the promise.

“We have made all necessary preparations for its implementation, and work is underway to finalise the framework and criteria for this ambitious scheme. What we promised in our Sankalp Patra is the guarantee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Our objective is to ensure that every eligible poor woman receives the financial aid under this scheme,” he said soon after presenting the Budget 2025-26 on March 17.

He said the government is making efforts for the empowerment of women in all sectors. The government will build Mahila Chaupals in every village, with the first phase covering 774 villages.

In addition, the Kishori Yojana will be rolled out in all districts with an additional cost of Rs 60 crore.

He said: “When we took over the reins of administration in 2014, the debt was significantly higher, but by 2024-25, it has been reduced, demonstrating our success in managing and lowering the debt through efficient financial management."

He said this Budget would fulfil the aspirations and expectations of 2.8 crore people of Haryana.

