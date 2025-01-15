ILT20: Adair reflects on Gulf Giants' strong start despite loss to Desert Vipers

Dubai, Jan 15 (IANS) Though Gulf Giants started their campaign in Season 3 of the International League (IL) T20 league with a defeat, the franchise's Irish all-rounder Mark Adair feels they have put up a strong front, and the atmosphere around the players is bullish despite the loss.

In the aftermath of Tuesday evening’s ILT20 Season 3 encounter at the Dubai International Stadium, Gulf Giants' bowling all-rounder Adair reflected on the team’s resilient performance against Desert Vipers.

Despite suffering a six-wicket defeat in a low-scoring affair, where Desert Vipers successfully chased down the target with Sam Curran’s unbeaten 42 and Sherfane Rutherford’s quick-fire 40, Irish star Adair highlighted the unwavering commitment and positive outlook within the Gulf Giants camp.

The match, which saw the Gulf Giants put up a spirited show, was a hard-fought contest, although the result didn’t go in their favour.

Adair was quick to praise his team’s efforts by sharing, "We showed great determination in defending our target, putting in a strong shift throughout the innings.”

Analysing the team’s performance, Adair said, "There were definitely opportunities for us to win the game, and we fought out there. While the result wasn’t in our favour this time, we know we have match-winning performances in us."

Reflecting on the moments the Gulf Giants fought out a hard battle, Adair added, "There were some tough moments during the game, but we know we’re capable of so much more," Adair added. "We’ve been in tight situations before, and we know how to execute when it matters."

Mark Adair’s positive attitude reflects the team’s collective mindset as they continue to push forward in the competition.

Reflecting on being under a stronger team side and professional environment fostered within the Gulf Giants franchise, Mark Adair expressed his optimism by sharing, "I’m absolutely loving my time here in Dubai, and the Gulf Giants have been a fantastic organisation to be part of."

The Irish star also added, "With plenty of games still ahead in the season, we’re confident in our ability to bounce back strongly."

Despite the setback, the Gulf Giants squad remains resolute and focused on their next steps in the tournament.

The atmosphere within the camp remains one of optimism and belief, with Adair expressing confidence in his team's ability to bounce back stronger in their next match against the Dubai Capitals on January 18.

