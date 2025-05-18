I'll take my time: Muller undecided on future after playing final Bundesliga game for Bayern

Sinsheim (Germany), May 18 (IANS) After club legend Thomas Muller made his final league appearance for Bayern Munich in a convincing 4-0 win over Hoffenheim at the PreZero Arena, marking the end of his domestic league journey with the Bavarian giants, is yet to decide where his career will head next.

The attacking midfielder said he remains committed to continuing his playing days. Muller will represent Bayern at the upcoming Club World Cup in June, but has yet to finalise a deal with a new club as he said

keeping his options open and discussions are ongoing.

“I'll take my time, I don't have any stress, but I still want to continue playing football. I have a list that I'm working through. The overall package has to fit. For today, tomorrow, the day after tomorrow, I know exactly what I'm up to. For after that, it's actually still written in the stars. I wouldn't like to want to carry out my world of future feelings here in an interview," Muller said to Sky Sports.

With Bayern closing his chapter with Bayern Munich, MLS has long been touted to be his next destination.

According to reports, the veteran player appears to have taken a liking to MLS club Los Angeles FC, which has long been considered Muller's most likely destination due to their partnership with the German record champions.

6119 days after his Bundesliga debut on August 15 2008 against Hamburger SV, Muller played his 503rd Bundesliga match on Saturday night.

With 751 appearances in all competitions for Bayern, he stands alone at the top of the club’s all-time appearance list, surpassing legendary goalkeeper Sepp Maier by an impressive 42 matches.

Champions FC Bayern brought down the curtain on an excellent Bundesliga campaign with a 4-0 victory over TSG Hoffenheim on Saturday. Michael Olise handed Munich the lead before half-time, with Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry and Harry Kane netting in the second half. The result means Bayern finish the campaign on 82 points, 13 clear of Bayer Leverkusen.

