IIT Kharagpur, A*STAR Singapore partner to advance global semiconductor innovation

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) IIT Kharagpur on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership with the Institute of Microelectronics (IME) under Singapore’s Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) to foster global collaboration in semiconductor research and talent development.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed during the recent SEMICON Southeast Asia 2025, underscores the shared commitment of India and Singapore to build a resilient, innovative, and skilled semiconductor ecosystem through international collaboration.

IIT Kharagpur brings decades of expertise in microelectronics, chip design, nanofabrication, and advanced materials, making it a key technical partner in this alliance.

“This MoU with A*STAR IME marks a significant step in IIT Kharagpur’s global ambition to drive semiconductor innovation. As India rapidly moves to become a semiconductor hub, academia-industry-government collaborations like this will be crucial in building a robust, self-reliant, and globally competitive semiconductor ecosystem,” said Prof. Anandaroop Bhattacharya, Dept. of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Kharagpur.

The MoU opens new avenues for joint research in advanced CMOS (Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor) and post-CMOS technologies; heterogeneous integration and packaging; AI hardware accelerators; next-generation memory systems; photonics and quantum devices; chip reliability, thermal management, and failure analysis.

The collaboration also supports exchange programmes for students and researchers, knowledge-sharing workshops, and co-development of training modules to develop future-ready semiconductor talent.

“Singapore's semiconductor ecosystem is built on strong collaborations between public agencies, academia, and industry partners. The Innovate Together event exemplifies our commitment to fostering these partnerships and accelerating innovation to address industry challenges and capture new opportunities in the global semiconductor landscape,” said Prof. Yeo Yee Chia, Deputy Chief Executive (Innovation and Enterprise) at A*STAR.

The MoU signing was also part of A*STAR’s broader initiative to connect with international institutions, including partners from Uzbekistan and Singapore’s own semiconductor industry.

The Innovate Together event held alongside SEMICON Southeast Asia 2025 highlighted the importance of cross-border collaborations in addressing complex challenges in semiconductor manufacturing, design, and integration.

