IHL Season 2: Kang Sing, Changtan Shans & Sham Wolves win on day 2

Leh, Jan 5 (IANS) The Ice Hockey League (IHL) Season 2, organised in partnership with the UT Administration of Ladakh and Ice Hockey Association of Ladakh officially kicked off at the Nawang Dorjay Stobdan (NDS) Stadium, with chief guest, Vikram Singh Malik, Secretary of Sports, UT Administration of Ladakh, dropping the puck for defending champions Kang Sing to take on Shakar Chiktan Royals in the showcase match.

The opening game between Chantang Shans and Purig Warriors kicked off with a thrilling start, as Konchok Namgyal of the Shans found the net within 42 seconds, giving his team an early advantage. Both sides displayed relentless energy, resulting in a closely contested period. Sarfaraz Hussain responded for the Warriors with a stunning dragger, levelling the score. Period 1 concluded with the scorecard reading 1-1 by the first 20 minutes of the game.

Period 2 saw another quick strike from Changtang Shans, as Tsewang Dorjey found the net just two minutes in, evading the goalie with ease. However, the Warriors determined not to lag behind and retaliated swiftly with the help of Nadeem Sarwar, with an excellent assist from Sajjad Hussain bringing the game back to parity.

In the final minute, a well-coordinated play resulted in Stanzing Thinles scoring the third goal for the Shans, courtesy of a brilliant assist from Tsewang Dorjey. The scoreboard read 3-2 in favour of Changtang Shans at the end of 40 minutes.

The final period turned into a defensive showdown, with neither team managing to find the net. Both sides created opportunities, but the goalies held their ground, refusing to concede. The tension peaked as the referee awarded three penalties - two to Changtang Shans and one to Purig Warriors - due to aggressive play. Despite the Warriors’ best efforts to equalize, Changtang Shans maintained their slender lead and clinched the match with a 3-2 scoreline after 60 minutes.

The much-anticipated game 2 of the Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League brought excitement to the ice rink, as the defending champions Kang Sing squared off against Shakar Chiktan immediately after the opening ceremony. Kang Sing quickly took control, with Stanzing Phuntsog scoring a brilliant goal in the 5th minute. As momentum swung in their favour, Stanzing Angchok added another with a sharp, skillful shot. Despite Shakar Chiktan’s efforts to fight back, unforced errors hindered their progress. The first period ended with a scorecard of 2-0 in favour of Kang Sing.

The second period saw Kang Sing dominate as they capitalized on their gained momentum, scoring three goals in a clinical display. Stanzing Angchok was first to strike as he also completed his double with a precise slap shot that left the goalie helpless. Moments later, Deldan Namgyal, also known as Mr. Bean added a fourth goal and put Kang Sing in firm control. In the final minutes of the period, Stanzing Phuntsog delivered a wrist shot to secure his second goal of the game. With a 5-0 scoreline at the end of 40 minutes, Kang Sing looked unbeatable heading into the final period.

The last period highlighted Kang Sing’s defensive prowess, with goalie Tsewang Namgyal showcasing remarkable skill by keeping a clean sheet throughout the match. Despite multiple attempts by Shakar Chiktan, none could breach Namgyal’s guard. Mushtaq Ahmad delivered the period’s only goal with a stunning slap shot, ensuring a commanding 6-0 finish for Kang Sing.

Fresh from their opening-day victory, Sham Wolves continued their winning streak by registering a second consecutive victory. Facing Zangskar Chader Tamers, the Wolves took control early in the game. The deadlock was broken in the 7th minute when captain Stanzin Chospel’s snap shot beat the goalie. Tsewang Nurbu extended the lead just two minutes later with a well-executed finish. The Wolves didn’t stop here as Nawang Gyatso found the net with 9 minutes left in the period, giving his side a solid 3-0 advantage by the end of the first period.

Period 2 was a low-scoring affair as both sides found it difficult to break through the solid defense and brilliant goalkeeping on display. Several promising opportunities were missed by both teams, which could have changed the score line. Nevertheless, neither side managed to find the net, and the period ended with Sham Wolves still holding a comfortable 3-0 lead.

The final period saw Nawang Gyatso add another goal to his tally, completing his double within the first minute. A precise pass from the Sham Wolves captain in the left corner set up Nawang for a well-executed wrist shot. From there, Sham Wolves dominated the play, while Zangskar Chader Tamers struggled to mount any serious challenge. The game concluded with a convincing 4-0 victory for Sham Wolves.

Commencing the ceremony, Royal Enfield presented a couple of state-of-the-art skate sharpening machines for community use, as per its commitment to elevate the sport with world-class equipment for players. These skate sharpening machines will plug a crucial gap, allowing players from hinterlands access to maintain their skates for optimum performance.

The ceremony also unveiled the league’s jerseys and trophies. The trophy, thoughtfully designed by local talent Nawang Gyalston, following an open call issued for local artists in the region, showcases a unique blend of ice hockey and the snow leopard, bringing alive Ladakh’s cultural ties with the sport. All teams also showcased their new jerseys for the season, made out of recycled PET (plastic) bottles.

