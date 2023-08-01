Igor Stimac names 22-member squad for Asian Games men's football competition

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) India senior men's team head coach Igor Stimac on Tuesday announced a 22-member squad for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, to be held from September 19 to October 7.

The Indian team are placed alongside hosts China PR, Bangladesh, and Myanmar in Group A.

There are 23 teams, who have been divided into six groups. Group A, B, C, E, and F have four teams each while Group D has three teams.

Twice Asian Games champions India are participating in the football event of the continental games for the first time after nine years.

The Squad:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Gurmeet Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem

Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Narender Gahlot, Lalchungnunga, Akash Mishra, Roshan Singh, Ashish Rai

Midfielders: Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Apuia Ralte, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Rahul KP, Naorem Mahesh Singh

Forwards: Siva Sakthi Narayanan, Rahim Ali, Aniket Jadhav, Vikram Partap Singh, Rohit Danu, Sunil Chhetri

Head Coach: Igor Stimac

