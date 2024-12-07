Iga Swiatek reflects on suspension: 'a horror and nightmare'

Warsaw (Poland), Dec 7 (IANS) Five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek described her recent doping suspension as a "horror and nightmare" while emphasizing her determination to prove her innocence. Swiatek, 23, tested positive for trace amounts of Trimetazidine (TMZ) in an out-of-competition sample taken on August 12.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced on November 28 that the violation was unintentional, attributing the positive test to contamination in a regulated melatonin product she used for jet lag and sleep issues. Swiatek accepted a one-month suspension, retroactively served, allowing her to compete again by December 4, reports Xinhua.

"My reaction was very intense—confusion, panic, a lot of crying," Swiatek told Polish media. "It felt like something terrible had happened to my health or career."

The Pole revealed she spent significant resources -- $70,000 on legal fees and €15,000 on expert tests -- to clear her name. "The most important thing was to prove my innocence," she said. Swiatek expressed relief that the ordeal ended swiftly. "I can start the new season with a clean slate and focus on playing," she concluded.

