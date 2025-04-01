'If it happens, I act differently but I can't promise': Slot reflects on his red card ahead of Merseyside Derby

Liverpool, April 1 (IANS) Liverpool and Everton battled it out for a 2-2 draw in the last ever Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park on Feb 13. The tempers were at an all-time high after the final whistle which saw Liverpool head coach Arne Slot shown a red card.

The Dutch head coach was seen talking to referee Michael Oliver post the final whistle and was shown the red card subsequently. Alongside the two game suspension, he was also handed a 70,000 pounds fine by the governing body.

As the Dutchman prepares his side for the game against Everton on Thursday (IST), he reflected on the incident and stated he hopes he acts differently if a similar situation arises.

"I would be so surprised if I ever experienced eight minutes of so many controversial decisions at our disadvantage again. If it happens, I hope I act differently, but I can't promise. But I don't think I am going to experience that again. But you never know, football is unpredictable," said Slot in the pre-game conference.

According to reports, Real Madrid are working to close Trent Alexander-Arnold's pre-contract agreement as quickly as possible. The English wingback has been on Los Blancos' radar for two years, and talks are underway between both parties in hopes of striking a deal before the end of the season.

Madrid had identified Trent as their top priority transfer target for next season as per reports in October. Los Blancos are aiming to bring in defensive reinforcements at the end of the ongoing season and are admirers of Trent, who is out of contract in June 2025.

Alongside Trent, Mohammed Salah and Virgit Van Dijk are also running close to the end of their contract. The trio are a pivotal part of the Liverpool side and have been so for a better part of a decade. The Anfield outlet is risking letting their core leave for free after not being able to close an agreement with the trio.

Slot was once again questioned regarding the contract situation of the trio. "His situation is unfortunately, that he is injured; otherwise, people would have probably spoken about him that he had one or two brilliant performances for the England team. But he's injured, and for him that means he is fully focused on his recovery and for us that means we are trying to help him to be back as soon as he can."

"For the rest, of course, for eight months it went a bit up and down, maybe, with all kinds of talks about him, Virgil or Mo. But we have never been focused on those talks, we have always been focused on what we have to do.

"For Virgil and Mo, that is trying to win the Merseyside derby, and for Trent, that is making sure he can get fit as soon as he can,” he added.

