If he comes to bowl, what are you going to look at?, says Healy on Kuhnemann's bowling action cleared by ICC

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) Australian cricket great Ian Healy has warned that the scrutiny over Matthew Kuhnemann’s bowling action may linger despite the left-arm spinner being cleared by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Kuhnemann, who was reported for an illegal bowling action during the second Test against Sri Lanka last month, has been cleared by the world cricket’s governing body on Wednesday. His action has now been deemed to be legal, and the left-arm spinner will continue to bowl in international cricket.

“If you go to the cricket next year and Kuhnemann comes on to bowl, what are you going to look at? That's the bit that sticks, everyone will be looking now," Healy said on SENQ Breakfast.

Kuhnemann’s action was reported during Australia’s 2-0 Test series victory over Sri Lanka, where he finished as the leading wicket-taker with 16 scalps. The 28-year-old had underwent an independent bowling assessment at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane, where it was revealed that the amount of elbow extension for all his deliveries was within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations.

"You're allowed 15-degree straightening. So, your whole arm can be as bent as you like in bowling, but you can't straighten it any more than 15 degrees. They’ve handled it very well, it’s been a maximum of two weeks. He can play international cricket again," Healy added.

After his bowling action deemed legal, Kuhnemann expressed his relief at the outcome, stating that he had never doubted his action but appreciated the transparent process.

“I am very grateful for all the support I have received from my family, friends and teammates, and to Cricket Australia who stood by me throughout the process. I’ve never doubted my bowling action throughout my career and I’m always looking to improve the art of spin bowling in different conditions.

I thought the process itself was quite fair and I appreciated the professional manner in which testing was explained to me and then conducted. I’m looking forward to finishing the season with Tasmania once my thumb has fully healed and then getting into my off-field preparations," Kuhnemann had said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.