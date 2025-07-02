If Bumrah was fit to play then surely you need to pick the best bowler in the world, says Finch

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) Former Australia captain Aaron Finch has voiced his disbelief over India’s decision to rest Jasprit Bumrah for the second Test at Edgbaston, questioning the wisdom of leaving out the world’s premier fast bowler in a crucial contest.

With India trailing 0-1 in the five-match Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy series, the absence of Bumrah, who has been the leader of India’s bowling attack, has sparked debate among experts and fans alike.

“If Bumrah was fit to play then surely you need to pick the best bowler in the world?” Finch posted on X (formerly Twitter) shortly after the toss. “At the very least Kuldeep has to be in the XI if you’re worried about taking 20 wickets. Yes, he might be more expensive but he’s the next best attacking option!”

India captain Shubman Gill revealed at the toss that Bumrah’s exclusion was a workload management decision, with the management opting to preserve him for the Lord’s Test, where they feel the conditions will suit him better. Akash Deep was brought in as Bumrah’s replacement to make his Test debut.

India made two other changes, with Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy coming in for B Sai Sudharsan and Shardul Thakur, thereby adding depth to the batting line-up but arguably weakening the bowling unit.

The decision, however, has raised eyebrows beyond Finch.

Former England fast bowler Stuart Broad expressed surprise at seeing India take the field without their most potent weapon, especially after Bumrah’s fine display in Leeds.

“A week is a very good time off for a fast bowler. (Bumrah's omission) does surprise me and what also surprised me was him saying before the series he will only play three of the five Tests. You keep those cards close to your chest and play each week as it comes. They will definitely want Bumrah at Lord’s because of the movement you can get through the air, so can they risk him here?" he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.