IDCA conferred with Mahatma Award 2023 for promoting inclusivity in sports

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) has been conferred with the "Mahatma Award 2023" for their exemplary contribution to promoting inclusivity for differently-abled sports-persons in traditional sports.

The award was presented to Roma Balwani CEO of IDCA and Reena Jain Malhotra, Patron of IDCA, on the eve of the 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in New Delhi. Team members from the IDCA women’s league were also present at the ceremony.

Amit Sachdeva, founder, Mahatma Awards said, “This is indeed a phenomenal initiative for promoting ability in sports. By bringing specially-abled into mainstream sports, such as cricket, we are actually making equality in sports. We all must come together to invest in this to take it forward. Excellent work by the Indian Deaf Cricket Association.”

IDCA has been breaking down barriers for differently-abled sportspersons by providing a platform for hearing-impaired individuals to showcase their talent in cricket. Formed in 2020, closely works with the ICC to promote cricket amongst deaf cricketers globally. It is engaged in organising matches at the national and international level.

Speaking on the occasion, Roma Balwani, CEO, IDCA said, “We believe that sports have the power to bring a positive change in the society and unite the people. Our motive is to empower the 26.8 million differently-abled people of the country and instil the belief that nothing is impossible.”

“We are honoured to be presented with this esteemed award on the occasion of the 154th Birth Anniversary of the Father of the Nation. The recognition will motivate us to continue with our efforts to promote inclusivity in mainstream sports,” she said.

