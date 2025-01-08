Ice Hockey League: Tswenag Chuskit’s five-star show powers Changla Lamos into semis

Leh, Jan 8 (IANS) Tsewang Chuskit’s sensational five-goal performance propelled Changla Lamos to a 6-0 victory over Humas Queens on the fifth day of the event, earning them a place in the semifinals of the women’s category in the Ice Hockey League Season 2 on Wednesday.

In the men’s category, Purig Warriors continued their impressive run, registering a 4-2 win over Zangskar Chadar Tamers for their second victory of the season. United Nubra and Chiktan Royals delivered an intense 2-2 draw. The day ended with another dramatic draw as defending champions Kang Sings and Humas Warriors shared points in a 2-2 stalemate.

The Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League Season 2, is being organised in partnership with the UT Administration of Ladakh and the Ice Hockey Association of Ladakh at the Nawang Dorjay Stobdan (NDS) Stadium, Leh.

United Nubra held 2-2

The fifth day of the event started with an intense battle between United Nubra and Shakar Chiktan Royals, with both sides eager to secure their first win of the season. The opening period saw a cautious approach from both teams, resulting in a goalless first 20 minutes.

Nubra’s persistence paid off early in the second period when Tamim Rashid fired a wrist shot into the net, giving his team a 1-0 lead in the 22nd minute. Shakar Chiktan Royals were quick to respond, with Altaf Hussain equalizing in the 25th minute and skipper Shabir Shah’s clinical strike in the 34th minute, giving Shakar Chiktan Royals a 2-1 advantage heading into the final period.

United Nubra, however, showed resilience, with Murtaza Ali delivering a stunning snapshot in the 43rd minute, levelling the game at 2-2. Despite chances for both teams in the final stretch, unforced errors and tight defense ensured the score remained unchanged.

The referee handed out penalties to both teams for foul play, setting the stage for a nail-biting finish. While both teams remained winless with a 2-2 draw, their determination and grit made for a thrilling match for the fans.

Purig Warriors win again

The second game on Day 5 of the league featured an exciting Kargil clash with Purig Warriors securing an impressive 4-2 win over Zangskar Chadar Tamers. The Purig Warriors set the pace early in the game, with Kunchuk Thapa scoring a brilliant wrist shot, just six minutes into the match.

Four minutes later, Nadeem Sarwar extended the lead to 2-0. Tharpa struck again in the final moments of the first period, completing his double and sending the Warriors into the break with a commanding 3-0 lead. The second period witnessed a spirited response from Zangskar Chadar Tamers, with Stanzin Lakpa’s well-timed strike in the 32nd minute, narrowing the gap to 3-1.

Despite their efforts, the Tamers were unable to close the gap before the period ended. The final period brought more high-octane action, with Nawaz Ali netting an early goal in the 44th minute to put the Warriors ahead 4-1.

The Tamers responded immediately through Stangzin Wangbo’s snapshot in the very next minute, but the deficit proved impossible to overcome. Despite their spirited comeback attempt, the Tamers fell short, and Purig Warriors celebrated a well-earned 4-2 victory, marking their second win of the season.

Tsewang Chuskit scores five

The first women’s game on Day 5 of the Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League Season 2 saw Changla Lamos dominate the ice with a definitive 6-0 win over the Humas Queens, making their first win of the season.

The star of the show was Tsewang Chuskit, whose phenomenal five goals stole the show. The Lamos started strong, with Chuskit scoring in the 6th and 15th minutes to end the first period with a 2-0 lead. The second period saw relentless pressure from the Lamos, as Tsewang Yagdol scored in the 29th minute, followed by two more goals from Chuskit, extending the lead to 5-0.

Entering the final period with a strong lead, the Lamos adopted a defensive strategy, ensuring the Queens remained scoreless. Chuskit added a final goal to her tally, sealing the game at 6-0. With this dominant performance, Changla Lamos secured the top spot in group B and booked their place in the semifinals, which will be played on Saturday (Jan 11).

Kang Sings hold Humas Warriors

In a nail-biting encounter, defending champions Kang Sings fought back to secure a 2-2 draw against a determined Humas Warriors side. The match began swiftly with Tsering Angchuk of Kangs giving his team the lead in the 5th minute with a superb wrist shot assisted by Stanzin Angchok.

The Warriors, undeterred by the early goal, responded in the 10th minute when Issa Mohd, assisted by Ghulam Nabi, found the net to bring the score to 1-1 by the end of the first period. Period 2 was a cautious affair, with both teams focused on defense, resulting in a goalless period and the scoreboard unchanged at 1-1.

The final period brought excitement and tension as Warriors’ skipper Waseem Bilal gave his team the lead in the 46th minute. With the Warriors on the verge of victory, Kang Sings’ Stanzin Lotos delivered a crucial equalizer, ensuring the match ended in an exhilarating 2-2 draw.

The final of the women’s category is scheduled for January 12, followed by the men’s championship final on January 13.

