ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier not easy competition for Pakistan, says Sana Mir

New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) There are few players who are better versed in navigating ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier events than Sana Mir and the former Pakistan skipper believes the next instalment could be the most competitive yet.

Sana helped Pakistan through three qualifiers in her playing days, in 2008, 2011 and 2017, captaining her country in the latter two.

Pakistan are the host this year as they bid to claim one of the final two spots on offer for the showpiece in India later this year, and Sana is looking forward to seeing how it plays out in the coming weeks.

"There is a lot of excitement, and everyone is looking forward to it. It will be a tough competition. West Indies have done brilliantly in the last couple of years, especially under Hayley Matthews, Bangladesh have done quite well in ODIs in the last couple of years, they have beaten India in an ODI and done well against South Africa and Ireland," she said in an ICC release.

"For Pakistan, I feel there are quite a lot of changes. Fatima Sana is a good captain, she has done really well since taking on that role, but it will not be an easy competition. Ireland have looked good, they were able to beat England last year, Scotland have also played well under Kathryn Bryce, they have more international and league exposure than before.

"You can never write Thailand off with the work ethic they have, they put in so much hard work, and if more opportunities are given to associate nations, they will rise up really quickly. With all these things put together, it will be a close tournament. West Indies are perhaps favourites but the rest are quite neck-and-neck," she added.

Pakistan have been ever-present on the World Cup stage – both ODI and T20I – since 2009, when a side featuring Sana ended a 12-year wait for an appearance at the competition. They did so by overcoming a rocky start against Ireland, a match which they won despite suffering six run-outs – with Isobel Joyce responsible for five of them.

"That first match was so nerve-wracking, it was very low scoring, but we were able to get the win. That tournament is a very special memory, both for myself and the team. I was named joint player of the series and we were able to qualify," she recalled.

"Another one that sticks out is the 2011 Qualifier in Bangladesh. I was captain then and we were able to beat South Africa for the first time in ODIs in that Qualifier. That was a see-saw Qualifier, we were always tense about how it would go, but that was another special one.

"These Qualifiers take the most energy out of you as the moment you take a wrong step, there is pressure on you for the rest of the tournament. For all teams, it is really important to start well."

Pakistan’s class of 2025 will be captained by Fatima Sana as they bid to progress. She leads a young squad who will hope to follow in the footsteps of Sana and her teammates, with the former captain hoping the pressure brings out the best in them.

"I’m always of the opinion that if you want to set up youngsters to succeed, they have to learn from senior players,” she said. “There is Sidra Ameen at the top, Muneeba (Ali) has good experience, Aliya (Riaz) is in the middle with Fatima Sana, and Diana (Baig) is back in good rhythm with the ball.

"In the ODI format, the batting needs to be there for any team to have consistent results and the youngsters will have to step up. Hopefully they will be able to execute when it matters," Sana concluded.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.