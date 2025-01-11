ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tour finishes Australian leg

New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANS) ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 Trophy Tour wrapped up its exciting Australian leg. The upcoming ninth edition of the tournament, scheduled to be held in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates from February 19 to March 9.

During this vibrant tour, the trophy visited iconic locations across Melbourne and Sydney, engaging fans with various activities and appearances by cricket legends.

The Australian leg also offered fans and media the opportunity to interact with the former Australian all-rounder and two-time ICC Champions Trophy winner Shane Watson, who delved into the unique nature of the event and his predictions for the upcoming edition.

The trophy was also showcased during the Border–Gavaskar Trophy, making appearances at the fourth and fifth Tests held in Melbourne and Sydney, respectively as former cricket stars including Irfan Pathan, Adam Gilchrist, Michael Vaughan and Justin Langer posed with the trophy.

In Melbourne, the trophy made appearances at several key locations, such as the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Flinders Street, Yarra River, and Hosier Lane.

Following its time in Melbourne, the tour continued to Sydney, where fans could view the trophy at Bondi Beach, Sydney Harbour, Sydney Opera House and the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

