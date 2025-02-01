Ibrahim Ali Khan to make digital debut with ‘Nadaaniyan’ alongside Khushi Kapoor

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan will be making his debut digitally just like his contemporaries such as Junaid Khan and Agastya Nanda among many others, with the romantic drama christened “Nadaaniyan”, where he will be seen paired alongside actress Khushi Kapoor.

Directed by debutant Shauna Gautam, the film also stars Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, Jugal Hansraj.

The young adult romantic drama is about Piya, a bold and spirited girl from South Delhi, and Arjun, a determined middle-class boy from Noida. As their two completely different worlds collide, they embark on a journey filled with mischief, heart, and the sweet messiness of first love.

Talking about the film, producers of Dharmatic Entertainment share: “Love has always been at the heart of our storytelling, and with Nadaaniyan, we’re celebrating it in its purest, most youthful form.”

The film will be released on the streaming giant Netflix. However, the release date is still under wraps.

“This film introduces a fresh, dynamic pairing with Ibrahim and Khushi, while also marking the exciting debut of Ibrahim. It’s a story of connection, chaos and relationships that perfectly capture the essence of young love. Netflix, with its unparalleled reach, is the ideal platform to bring this vibrant and young romantic drama to audiences around the world.”

Making her directorial debut, Shauna Gautam, who was also the assistant director on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director of Original Films, Netflix India, shared: “Nadaaniyan captures the innocence and irreverence of young love. From Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, this film takes audiences on an emotional rollercoaster. Starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, this heartwarming tale explores the trials and tribulations of first love, brought to life through the fresh vision of debutante director Shauna Gautam.”

“We’re thrilled to expand our roster of romantic comedies and offer viewers a glimpse into the world of young adults— one story at a time.”

The first poster of the film featuring the young stars was shared by Netflix on Instagram and it was captioned: “Every love story has thodi si nadaani. Hard launching Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor on the main Watch Nadaaniyan, coming soon, only on Netflix.”

The film is produced by Karan Johar,Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra.

