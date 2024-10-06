IBCA World C'ship for Blind: Zsiltzova claims women's crown with a round to spare; Salamon Julia too wins

Bangalore, Oct 5 (IANS) Ukraine's Lubov Zsilzova-Lisenko claimed the title in the women's section with eight points from eight rounds of the 12th edition of the IBCA World Junior and World Women Championship for the Blind in Bengaluru on Saturday. At the end of the 8th round, Zsilzova-Lisenko Lubov scored eight full points and registered IBCA women’s Chess Championship in her name, Salamon Julia is leading the race with seven Points out of eight rounds. Racis Michal is following the leader with 6.5 points.

In the women's category, playing on the top board, Pham Thi Huong of Vietnam played Queen Pawn Gambit with white pieces against WIM Zsiltzova-Lisenko Luubov of Ukraine accepted the gambit and managed to gain a pawn in the 12th move.

On the 14th move, Pham Thi blundered a piece on the 32nd move and surrendered to the defending champion. WIM Zsilzova secured the title with a round to spare.

On the second board, Muratova Aliya of Kazakhstan played with white pieces against Egeman Emilia of Vietnam. Aliya selected Anti–King’s Indian System and pushed her King-side pawn very early. Egeman Emilia defended calmly and won a piece on the 16th move thereafter there was no strong resistance from Aliya and surrendered on the 35th move.

In the Junior section, on the top board, Salamon Julia of Poland played with white pieces against Rahul Vaghela of India. Players selected King’s Indian Classical system, Vaghela fought hard to equalize the position but Polish player Julia played very carefully and managed to convert the position in her favour in a fine end game she forced Vaghela to surrender on the 44th move.

On the second board, Rahul Sahani of India played King’s Pawn Opening with white pieces against Racis Michal of Poland. Michal selected Sicilian defence the fight was equal up to the 48th move. Racis created an outside passed pawn on the Queen-side in the end game took advantage of it and won the game comfortably.

