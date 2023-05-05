IAF brings back another 192 people from war-torn Sudan

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) In its latest rescue operation, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has evacuated another 192 people from war-torn Sudan.

The crew flew through extended duty periods of nearly 24 hours to get some of the last stranded countrymen back to India, the IAF said.

The aircraft carried additional fuel from Jeddah to avoid a situation of non-availability of fuel and refuelling delays in Sudan.

Officials said the mission was "one of a kind" with the aircraft carrying 192 passengers, mostly ladies, children and elderly persons, who were either NRIs, foreign nationals or OCIs (Overseas Citizens of India).

Senior officers of the Indian Air Force said the heavy aircraft -- C-17 Globemaster -- was required to be flown directly to India without any halts.

An IAF C-17 Globemaster aircraft that took off from Ghaziabad's Hindon Airbase on May 3 flew through the night to land in the early morning hours at Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

The aircraft refuelled at Jeddah to undertake a non-stop flight from Jeddah, via war-torn Sudan, to India.

During the entire duration of the ground operations in Sudan, the aircraft engines were kept running to stay prepared for the situation of making a quick exit from the airfield -- in case of such a need arising.

The IAF said that the crew encountered another unplanned emergency when one of the passengers became unconscious during the flight. This situation was immediately and proficiently handled by the crew who administered the passenger oxygen to stabilise him.

The aircraft landed at Ahmedabad on May 4 and then departed for Hindon late in the night.

