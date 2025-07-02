'I wish he has an awesome game': Sammy holds no 'grudges' against TV umpire after Barbados fallout

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) West Indies head coach Daren Sammy has called for justice and fairness on and off the field, as he addressed two sensitive issues ahead of the second Test against Australia in Grenada — controversial umpiring decisions in Barbados and the sexual assault allegations involving a West Indies player.

Reflecting on the fallout from the first Test, Sammy revealed that match officials admitted there were mistakes made during the game at Kensington Oval, particularly decisions that hurt West Indies at crucial moments.

Sammy, who was fined 15 per cent of his match fee and handed a demerit point for his post-match comments on umpiring, said he had no regrets about what he said.

“I strongly believed in what I said. We’ve had further chats (with the officials). They’ve clarified some stuff. There has been some admission of error as well. This was Barbados, and we’re now in Grenada, so we’ve left that behind. I don’t hold grudges. I said what I said, based on what I saw. I’ve been punished for it. I wish Adrian (Holdstock) all the best, to be honest. I mean, we’re all human. I have nothing against the umpires. I wish he has an awesome game," Sammy was quoted by ESPNCricinfo as saying.

Sammy further addressed the ongoing allegations of sexual assault against a West Indies player. Guyana-based Kaieteur News reported last week that women have reportedly come forward with claims dating back to 2023, though no charges have been laid.

“We’re all aware of what’s been going on in the media. I’m very close to my players. I’ve had conversations with them, making sure their mental space is good. One thing I could say is that we believe in justice. We are a community that believes justice must be served.

"However, there’s a process. We will continue to support in whatever way we can to make sure that due process and the right system is followed. As a cricketing board, for me as the head coach, I want justice for everyone.”

"But, as of now, it’s all allegations. And we know the justice system. You’ve got to wait for things to process the right way," Sammy said.

Asked if he was aware of claims stretching back two years and whether Cricket West Indies (CWI) should initiate its own investigation, Sammy added, “I’m not aware of that part of it. I can’t answer to that. I’m pretty sure they are doing all what they can to make sure, like I said, the right process is followed.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.