I will just look to do better as much as I can, says Anshul Kmaboj on Test debut

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) Indian pacer Anshul Kamboj showed his excitement and humility after being picked in place of injured Akash Deep for the fourth Test against England in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday.

“The feeling is surreal. So much that I can’t express it in words. I will just look to do better as much as I can,” said the 24-year-old fast bowler in a video shared by the BCCI, shortly after receiving his Test cap from former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta.

Just a week ago, Kamboj was training in Karnal with a Dukes ball, hoping that his chance would come soon. When injuries hit India’s pace attack ahead of the Manchester Test, the selectors turned to Kamboj — a consistent performer in domestic cricket over the past few seasons. On Wednesday, he became India’s 318th Test player, replacing the injured Akash Deep, who is suffering from a groin injury.

Kamboj, a right-handed batter and a right-handed medium pacer, first caught the attention of fans and selectors last season during the Ranji Trophy, when he took all 10 wickets in an innings for Haryana against Kerala — a rare achievement in Indian cricket. Since then, he has grown steadily. In 24 first-class matches so far, he has taken 79 wickets and also contributed useful runs down the order.

His recent performance for India 'A' against the England Lions further strengthened his case. In a four-day game in Northampton last month, he picked up two wickets in each innings and remained unbeaten on 51 in the second innings, showing calmness and control with both bat and ball.

Kamboj, who represented Mumbai Indians in 2025, was part of the Chennai Super Kings squad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, playing under MS Dhoni. He picked up eight wickets in eight matches, but Test cricket has always been his biggest goal.

