I like to put my own spin on it: Tahlia McGrath prepares for first full ODI series as Aus captain

Brisbane, Dec 4 (IANS) Tahlia McGrath is ready to make her mark as Australia’s captain in the opening ODI against India on Thursday, marking her first full series at the helm.

The South Australian all-rounder has previously stepped into the leadership role mid-series or mid-tournament but now has the opportunity to guide the team from start to finish.

"I like to put my own spin on it. Every captain’s slightly different. This is the first time I’ve had a full series as captain, and I’m really excited to work alongside Ash Gardner in this new partnership," McGrath said.

With Alyssa Healy sidelined due to a knee injury, McGrath takes charge for the three-match ODI series, while Gardner serves as vice-captain. This leadership duo previously led the team in a one-off ODI against Ireland in mid-2023 and share a strong rapport.

"We’ve done one game together in Ireland, and I’m really excited to have a three-game series to implement a few things that I do as captain. Hopefully, we can get the most out of this group and secure a series win," McGrath added.

Describing her leadership style, McGrath emphasised her calmness and ability to lead by example. "I’m more of a quieter leader—lead from the front, have small conversations. My biggest strength in leadership is my calmness," she explained.

McGrath also highlighted how Gardner’s leadership qualities complement her own. "Ash has a lot of strengths that balance out mine. I’m really excited to showcase what we can do together," she said.

While McGrath holds the reins for this series, Healy remains with the squad in Brisbane as she progresses through her rehabilitation. Her presence continues to offer guidance and support. "It’s really good to have Midge (Healy) up here as well. She’s still very involved with the squad," McGrath noted.

This ODI series marks a return to the 50-over format for Australia, following months of T20 cricket culminating in the T20 World Cup in the UAE in October. With the 2025 ODI World Cup in India now less than a year away, the team is eager to refocus on the longer white-ball format.

"We’ve played a lot of T20 cricket, but not too much changes. We love to take the game on, play positively. This format just gives us more time to do that. (India) have got superstars … it’s always hard-fought, and there are crucial key moments in every game. While we’re at home, we’re expecting a lot of India support. It’s always an exciting series. We want to win that World Cup, and it starts tomorrow," McGrath conlucded.

