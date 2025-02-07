I-League: Churchill Brothers regain top spot with a hard-fought win over Gokulam Kerala

Raia (Goa), Feb 7 (IANS) Churchill Brothers continued to impress in the I-League 2024-25 as they eased past Gokulam Kerala FC 2-1 at the Raia Ground, here, in Goa on Friday. The winners led by a solitary goal at the breather.

The victory, highlighted by goals from Lalremruata Ralte and Kingslee Fernandes, reinforced Churchill Brothers’ status at the top of the I-League table, with 26 points from 13 matches. They are two points ahead of Namdhari FC, who will play their 13th outing on Saturday against Shillong Lajong FC.

For Gokulam Kerala, M Soosairaj reduced the margin in the added time of the match.

Churchill Brothers demonstrated on Friday why they are one of the high-scoring teams this season as they pushed their goal count to 26. The match was a testament to their relentless attack and strategic play, which has seen them notch eight wins this campaign so far.

Gokulam Kerala, on the other hand, suffered their second consecutive loss. They struggled to find their rhythm and managed only two shots on target throughout the match, reflecting their frustration and sixth position in the standings with 19 points.

From the outset, Churchill Brothers imposed their game plan effectively, utilising high pressing and quick passing to disrupt Gokulam Kerala’s setup. Their dynamic play stretched the width of the pitch, allowing them to penetrate Gokulam’s defence with relative ease. Despite several attempts that rattled the woodwork and some fine saves by goalkeeper Shibin Raj Kunniyil, Churchill’s dominance was palpable.

The breakthrough came in the 21st minute. Lalremruata Ralte’s free-kick from the top of the box deflected off Gokulam Kerala midfielder Sergio Llamas, who was part of the wall, and wrong-footed Kunniyil as it nestled into the net. This early goal underscored Churchill Brothers’ intent and set the tone for the rest of the match.

Churchill continued to threaten Gokulam Kerala’s goal throughout the first half. Notably, Sebastian Gutierrez and Wayde Lekay, the league’s joint second top scorer with nine strikes, were instrumental in creating multiple scoring opportunities. Gutierrez’s efforts particularly stood out, though Lekay was unlucky, hitting the woodwork and failing to capitalise on a well-set chance.

The second half mirrored the first, with Churchill Brothers maintaining control and creating numerous opportunities. Their persistent efforts paid off in the 62nd minute when Kingslee Fernandes doubled the lead. Receiving a clever pass from Gutierrez, Fernandes twisted and turned before slotting the ball through the legs of Gokulam Kerala defender Salam Ranjan Singh and effectively sealing the match for his team.

Despite the overwhelming control by Churchill Brothers, Gokulam Kerala found a late consolation goal in stoppage time through M Soosairaj, who injected much-needed energy after coming on as a substitute. His determined effort took a deflection off Nischal Chandan and managed to find the back of the net, providing a slight reprieve for the struggling side. However, the goal came in too little, too late.

