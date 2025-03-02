I-League 2024-25: Namdhari FC continue title charge with hard-fought win over Sreenidi Deccan

Hyderabad, March 2 (IANS) Namdhari FC were back to winning ways as they notched up a hard-fought 1-0 win over Sreenidi Deccan in the 2024-25 I-League at the Deccan Arena on Sunday.

Cledson Carvalho Dasilva’s decisive strike in the 12th minute proved to be the difference as it snapped a four-game winless run for the visitors.

The victory also reignited Namdhari’s title aspirations. They moved to the third spot in the standings with 26 points from 17 matches and are now in close contention with the likes of other title challengers Churchill Brothers, Inter Kashi and Real Kashmir.

Sreenidi Deccan, plagued by inconsistency throughout the season, experienced yet another setback just when they seemed to have gained momentum with two consecutive victories.

Namdhari FC played pragmatic football on Sunday as they focused on solid and disciplined defensive performance over flamboyant play. This often stifled their opponents’ creativity and reduced the space available for attacking manoeuvres. With a strong midfield presence, they relied on quick transitions and counterattacks to exploit gaps left by Sreenidi Deccan.

The match’s pivotal moment came in the 12th minute when Namdhari FC executed a brilliant piece of play to take the lead. Vicente De Paula Mercedes showed great vision to loft a well-measured ball over the heads of the opposing defenders from the midfield.

Reading the pass perfectly, Dasilva timed his run to precision as he sprinted behind Sreenidi Deccan’s backline to seize the ball in his stride. Facing a one-on-one situation with goalkeeper Aryan Lamba, Dasilva calmly slotted the ball home to score his 11th goal of the campaign. The strike also helped the Brazilian move to the second joint-highest scorer of the tournament.

The hosts struggled to respond effectively. They maintained possession but lacked the pace and incisiveness to penetrate Namdhari’s organised defence. Their best chance to level the score came in the 40th minute when David Castaneda Munoz unleashed a potent strike only to be thwarted by Namdhari goalkeeper Jaspreet Singh.

Expectations were high for the Deccan Warriors to increase their offensive pressure in the second half but their efforts to convert possession into scoring opportunities were unsuccessful. An excellent opportunity fell to Lalromawia early in the session, but his header was expertly saved by Jaspreet Singh.

Namdhari could have extended their lead, but their profligacy meant the scoreline remained the same. Dasilva came close to doubling his tally, but his attempt off a free-kick from Paula Mercedes cannoned off the crossbar.

Towards the match’s end, Sreenidi Deccan nearly conceded an own goal when Deepak DP almost redirected the ball into his net, but Lamba was alert to avert the danger. Ultimately, the missed opportunities did not impact Namdhari, who held on to secure a vital victory.

