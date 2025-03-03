I-League 2024-25: Aizawl FC comeback to end Sporting Club Bengaluru's five-game unbeaten streak

Bengaluru, March 3 (IANS) Aizawl FC rallied to beat Sporting Club Bengaluru 2-1 in the I-League 2024-25 at the Bangalore Football Stadium on Monday. The victory also ended SC Bengaluru’s five-match unbeaten run in the league. Lalawmpuia Sailo and Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia were the scorers in what was a hard-fought win for the visitors. Henry Kisseka had given SC Bengaluru the lead in the first half from the penalty spot.

The win would boost Aizawl FC’s confidence even though it did little to improve their position in the league standings. In a stop-start season, Aizawl FC remain a rung above the bottom-placed Delhi FC at 11th spot with 16 points from 17 games. They have four wins, played four draws, and suffered nine losses. They would want to build on this win if they harbour hopes of beating the drop.

For SC Bengaluru, it was a missed opportunity. They led the game till the 70th minute before five minutes from Aizawl completely undid their good work. They now remain in a position above Aizawl in the ninth spot with 17 points from 17 games.

Playing at home, SC Bengaluru were the favourites. They were also the in-form team and took control of the proceedings from the outset. Their dominance translated into a goal when Kisseka was brought down in the penalty box. The Uganda forward stepped up to send Mohammed Rafique Ali Sardar the other way as he converted from the spot to give the hosts the lead in the 28th minute.

SC Bengaluru, who didn’t concede a goal in the last two matches, focused on defending the slender lead. But the match changed dramatically after Aizawl brought on a few substitutes.

Aizawl equalised in the 70th minute when substitute Lalawmpuia Sailo took control of a loose ball at the edge of the box and slammed a left-footer to score. Five minutes later, another substitute, Lalchhanhima Sailo, floated in a cross from the left, and Lalrinzuala ran behind the defence to head home the winner.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.