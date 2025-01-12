I-League 2024-25: 10-man Delhi FC snatch point against Rajasthan United

Mahilpur (Punjab), Jan 12 (IANS) A 10-man resilient Delhi FC staged a brilliant comeback to secure a 1-1 draw against Rajasthan United FC in the I-League 2024-25 match at the Coach Ali Hassan Stadium in Mahilpur, Punjab on Sunday.

Alain Oyarzun’s penalty gave Rajasthan United the lead in the 70th minute but Nigerian Nelson Esor-Bulunwo Okwa’s late header in the 83rd minute ensured the points were shared. Delhi FC’s Thokchom James Singh was sent off in the 68th minute.

Rajasthan United, who climbed to third in the table with 11 points from eight games, extended their unbeaten run to four matches. Delhi FC sit seventh with nine points from the same number of matches.

The small gap of two points between the teams added an extra layer of tension to the encounter, which was evident as both sides started cautiously, with few chances created in the first half.

Rajasthan United gradually found their rhythm, creating a few opportunities that, due to a lack of finishing precision, remained unconverted. The most notable came in the 15th minute when Gerard Artigas intercepted a loose ball and broke through on goal, only to sky his effort over the crossbar.

The second half mirrored the first in its cautious approach until the match’s complexion changed within two minutes which saw Delhi FC lose their composure. In the 68th minute, James Singh was dismissed after receiving his second yellow card for a foul on Artigas.

This incident seemed to have tipped the scales in Rajasthan United’s favour. Because, shortly thereafter, in the 70th minute, Artigas won a penalty after being pushed from behind by Dawa Tshering. Oyarzun took the spot kick and, with a well-placed shot that beat goalkeeper Lalmuansanga despite his correct guess, gave Rajasthan United the lead.

Rajasthan United had a chance to double their lead 10 minutes later when Artigas threatened from long range, but Lalmuansanga was equal to the task and made a crucial save.

This save proved vital as Delhi, undeterred by their numerical disadvantage, struck back in the 83rd minute. Harmanjyot Singh Khabra launched a long ball towards the penalty area, which Samir Binong cleverly flicked on for Okwa, who was perfectly positioned to head the ball into the net and draw level.

The drama intensified in the dying moments of the match when Delhi FC almost snatched a win. Khabra, from a free-kick, delivered a pinpoint cross to Gursimrat Singh Gill at the far post. Singh, who managed to get free from his marker Seiminmang Manchong, narrowly missed directing his header on target as the match ended 1-1.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.