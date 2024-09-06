'I don't want to play for Koeman anymore': Bergwijn hits back at Dutch head coach

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) Dutch forward Steven Bergwijn completed his switch from Ajax to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad earlier this week, following which, Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman had stated Bergwijn’s time with the national team is over due to a lack of sporting ambition.

The forward has now hit back at the head coach, stating he does not want to play for Koeman anymore.

"I don’t even want to play for this manager anymore. I won’t play for someone who portray me like he has done in the media. He could have called me, hear my side of the story. How can he say such things without talking to me?," said Bergwijn to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf.

Bergwijn made his Netherlands debut in 2018 under current head coach Ronald Koeman and has gone on to represent the Oranjes on 35 occasions. He has also scored eight goals and provided three assists in these outings.

Ajax and Al-Ittihad reached an agreement on the transfer of Bergwijn. The winger’s contract with Ajax was due to run until 30 June 2027. Ajax will receive a transfer fee of over 21 million euros from the Saudi Arabian club.

Koeman was speaking in the Netherlands pre-match conference for the side’s UEFA Nations League fixture against Bosnia and Herzegovina scheduled to take place on Sunday (IST).

"Steven Bergwijn goes to Saudi Arabia at age 26. It's clear that this has nothing to do with sportive ambition. His book with the Dutch National Team is closed," said Koeman to reporters.

When asked if the Dutch winger had spoken to Koeman before making the switch, he replied, "No, he probably knows what I would have said."

Bergwijn, born in Amsterdam, joined Ajax from English club Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2022. He made his debut for the first team in July, 2022, in the match between Ajax and PSV for the Johan Cruijff Shield. The Dutch international, who followed Ajax’s youth academy, played 80 official matches for the first team and scored 29 goals.

The 26-year-old went on to reveal that he did receive a huge financial boost but the sporting competition of the Saudi Pro League is also interesting.

"Of course I’ll improve gigantic financial wise, I won’t lie. But sportive-wise, it’s also interesting. I will play with Benzema, Kanté, Fabinho, Diaby, Pereira… I am excited to become their teammate!" he added.

