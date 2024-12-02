'I don't know anyone who doesn’t love him': Djokovic gives emotional farewell to Juan Martin del Potro

Buenos Aires, Dec 2 (IANS) Novak Djokovic paid an emotional tribute to Argentinian tennis great Juan Martin del Potro after their farewell exhibition match, calling him a "special player and a special person" whose greatest legacy goes beyond his achievements on the court.

The exhibition match, which del Potro won 6-4, 7-5, culminated in a heartfelt moment. On match point, Djokovic intentionally allowed del Potro to unleash his trademark forehand for the winner, a gesture of ultimate respect.

"I don’t know anyone who doesn’t love Juan Martín. His greatest victory in life is that he’s a wonderful person.”

Roger Federer, in a heartfelt message, said: "You're a special player and a special person. I hope this moment is one that you're celebrating. You shouldn't be sad. We all need to move on in life. The best is yet to come for you."

In his remarkable achievement, del Potro became the only player outside of the Big Three to win a Grand Slam title between the 2005 Australian Open and the 2012 US Open. His crowning moment came at the 2009 US Open, where he defeated Nadal in the semifinals and Federer in the final. This triumph remains one of the most celebrated upsets in tennis history.

Despite his incredible talent, del Potro's career was hampered by persistent injuries, particularly to his wrists and knees. These setbacks limited his ability to add more Grand Slam titles to his name, but they never diminished his spirit or the love he received from fans and fellow players.

His battle with injuries began in earnest in 2018 when he fractured his right kneecap during the Shanghai Masters. A year later, he re-injured the same knee during the Queen’s Club Championships. These injuries led to eight surgeries and years of physical and emotional pain.

In a social media post last week, del Potro opened up about the toll these injuries have taken on his life. "My daily life isn’t what I would like it to be. I can’t play football, I can’t play padel (tennis). It’s terrible. They took from me the chance to do what I loved the most, which was to play tennis Every time they gave me the anaesthetic, I hoped that the problem would be solved... After two or three months, I was always calling the doctors to tell them that the surgery didn’t work."

At 36 years old, del Potro still faces a daily battle with pain and limitations. Doctors have suggested he might eventually need a prosthetic knee, but they have advised him to wait until he is older.

"Since I was 31, I can’t run, I can’t climb stairs, I can’t kick a ball, never played tennis again. I need to wait 15 years more of this? It’s terrible. I hope this will finish someday because I want to live my life without pain," he said.

