I couldn't let it slip away: Ruggeri on joining Atletico Madrid

Madrid, July 9 (IANS) New Atletico Madrid signing Matteo Ruggeri says he didn't think twice when the club came calling for him to play in La Liga.

The 22-year-old full back joined Atletico a week ago from Atalanta for a fee in the region of 17 million euros (about 20 million U.S. dollars), with a five-year contract until the end of June 2030.

"When my agents told me that Atletico was interested, I had no doubts. I said 'yes' straight away. It's too big an opportunity; I couldn't let it slip away. I'm really pleased to be here," the Italian said on to club website, as quoted by Xinhua.

Ruggeri will compete with Javi Galan for a place on the left of the Atletico defense, but admitted he will have to adapt if Atletico coach Diego Simeone plays with a flat back four.

"I've mostly played as a wing-back in a back five, but I can also play in a back four or as the left center-back in a back three. I like to get forward and work hard," said the defender, who said he was "an aggressive player with a combative mindset."

Ruggeri said his nickname 'The Tiger' came from his style of play. "I never hold back. On the pitch, I always have this fighting spirit and energy," he commented.

He said that his aim at Atletico was to "work hard and improve every day," and was looking forward to working with Simeone.

"Playing under Simeone is a dream come true as well. He's an incredible coach. I spoke to him a few days ago, and my impression was that he is a special person. It makes me really proud, and I hope to show my ability to him," said Ruggeri, who will be reunited with Atletico goalkeeper Juan Musso.

"He said some great things about the club, and that motivates me even more," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.