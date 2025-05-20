‘I am not a clown and never will be’: Postecoglou loses cool on eve of Europa League final

Bilbao, May 20 (IANS) Tottenham Hotspur head coach Ange Postecoglou lost his cool after a journalist asked him a question about whether losing the Europa League final would make him look like a clown.

Postecoglou could be on his way out of the North London Club after the season. Although his predictions of him 'always winning in his second season' at any club still lives, the Aussie head coach has fallen out of favour with the Tottenham faithful but a first piece of silverware since 2008 could change that. The North London club currently sits in 17th place in the Premier League and need to defeat Man Utd in the final to secure UCL qualification.

"That depends on your outlook but I'll tell you one thing, irrespective of tomorrow, I'm not a clown and never will be.

"You really disappointed me that you used such terminology to describe a person that for 26 years, without any favours from anyone, has worked his way to a position where he is leading out a club in a European final.

"For you to suggest that somehow us not being successful means that I'm a clown, I'm not sure how to answer that question,” said Postecoglou in the pre-game conference.

Tottenham captain Heung-Min Son, who was in a race against time to regain fitness ahead of the game, said he feels like Spurs are getting closer to their much awaited goal.

"It was very important, everybody being together having a good time, spending time together and talking about life. It feels like we are getting even closer

"Especially this season, a tough season, we've been always together, stuck together - that’s why we are here,” said Son.

Son, whose time at Tottenham saw him form the most prolific duo in PL history with Harry Kane, was asked whether he had any conversations with the English striker, who won his first career trophy as Bayern Munich were crowned Bundesliga champions, ahead of the final

“Everybody knows Harry is probably my best mate, it was a huge honour playing with him. When he won his first trophy, we talked about that. He is already on holiday so he does not have to text me and obviously he’ll be the biggest Spurs fan tomorrow,” he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.