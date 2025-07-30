‘I always believed I would come back to Man City’: James Trafford

Manchester, July 30 (IANS) James Trafford said he always thought he would return to Manchester City after leaving in 2023. The 22-year-old goalkeeper has joined the Club on a five-year deal after two seasons at Burnley.

He spent eight years as a City player from the age of 12, progressing through the youth ranks and gaining vital experience on loan, before moving to Turf Moor on a permanent deal two years ago.

Since then, he’s played a season in the Premier League ahead of a star turn in last term’s promotion from the Championship. In total, he kept 29 clean sheets and conceded just 16 goals on his way to being named in the Championship Team of the Year.

Having completed his return to the Etihad Stadium, Trafford says this move was always an ambition of his. Speaking in his first interview, he said, “It’s brilliant for me. It was one of my goals since I joined when I was 12 to play for City.

"I knew my journey would look different. Throughout it I always believed I would be coming back and when I left on loan when I was 18 or when I left for Burnley when I was 20. I always believed that one day I would be back and I worked hard to achieve this moment.

"I always believed that I’d play for City and I knew the only person that could do that is me. Now I’ve got this moment, I’ve just got to keep going.”

Trafford developed during Ederson’s trophy-laden era as the Club’s first choice goalkeeper. Although he didn’t make a first team appearance during his first spell at City, Trafford did spend time training alongside the Brazilian.

Now, the English keeper is excited to work even more closely with one of the best in the world. "He’s extremely talented and one of a kind with the ball at his feet. He’s someone I looked up to a lot when I first trained with him when I was 17. I just tried to take small bits of his game and try and put them into my game and improve. I’m excited to work with all the goalkeepers and just push each other and improve," he said.

